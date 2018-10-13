A man in his 40s has been attacked and beaten by a masked gang wielding hammers in County Down.

Four men wearing boiler suits and balaclavas broke into a house at Lismore Avenue, Bangor, at about 02:00 BST on Saturday.

The victim suffered a serious head wound and a broken ankle in the attack.

He was taken to hospital and his condition is stable. Police said a motive for the attack had not been established.

The have appealed for witnesses.