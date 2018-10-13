Image caption Soldiers from Northern Ireland who died in World War I are being remembered in Belgium this weekend

The first of two weekend services of remembrance for unionist and nationalist soldiers, killed in World War One, has taken place in Belgium.

Saturday's service was for the men from the 36th Ulster Division.

On Sunday, men from the Falls Road who were in the 16th Irish Division will be remembered.

The village of Morsele in Belgium was the location for Saturday's commemorations.

It was the 36th Division's last major engagement of the Great War.

Image caption A ceremony was held at the war memorial in Morsele

Members of the Somme Association along with officers from the Royal Irish Regiment and the Irish Army were joined by villagers at the laying of wreaths in the war cemetery.

Among those at the ceremony was a British ambassador to Brussels and representatives to the Irish ambassador to Brussels.

Image caption The men from the 36th Ulster Division were remembered at Saturday's ceremony

Danny Boy was played on a violin during the ceremony.

Present for the first time were members of the 6th Connaught Rangers Research Group from the Falls Road, Belfast.

Image caption Remembering those who gave their lives in World War One

On Sunday, they will hold their own ceremony at the graves of the men from nationalist west Belfast who died in their last battle at Ronssoy in France.