Image caption The area was cordoned off as forensic officers examined the scene

Two men were stabbed and a woman suffered a head injury in west Belfast on Friday night.

Police cordoned off part of Percy Street in the Shankill as forensic officers examined the scene on Saturday.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers went to a disturbance at about 23:30 BST.

A 21-year-old man had been stabbed twice in the back and a 19-year-old man had stab wounds to his side and shoulder.

A woman in her 30s suffered a head injury.

All three were taken to hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

'Children stabbed'

Meanwhile, two teenagers, aged 14 and 15-years-old, suffered puncture wounds in a stabbing in Portadown on Friday night.

It happened at the Bullring in Ballyoran.

On the PSNI's Craigavon Facebook page, a police spokesperson pointed out that the victims were children.

"Whilst the injuries are not life threatening, this is due to good fortune and not a reflection on the reckless and mindless violence of the perpetrator," a police spokesperson said.

"This has got to stop. We've warned for weeks about the situation at the weekend and for parents to step up, we're now at this point."