Pressures on mental health services, Armagh's bramley apples and the famous Belfast bap are all across the weekly papers.

The Ballymena Guardian leads with an apparent increase in police presence in the town due to growing tensions over immigration in the area.

"Patrols have increased in the town over the last week as police work with the community and partner agencies to address recent issues"," a police spokesman said.

Last week, the issue of immigration was brought into focus when members of far-right group Britain First posted a video online questioning members of the Roma community about jobs, benefits and housing.

At one stage, the group entered the office of local assemblyman Paul Frew in an attempt to question him on the issue.

The group also held an on-street meeting in Harryville which they say was attended by 150 people.

Fireworks

The Ballymena Guardian also reports that police have been appealing to parents to monitor their children, as many have been throwing fireworks at both people and property.

Posting on their Facebook page, the PSNI said: "Parents, where are your children right now?

"Take control of your children before you find police at your door telling you there has been an accident with your child".

Many people have reported similar issues, including egg throwing in the Cullybackey area.

One resident said "this was the worst thing about this time of year" in the lead up to Halloween.

Image copyright Family Image caption Three-month-old Cárágh Walsh died in February 2014

The Andersonstown News headlines on the coroner's report that three-month-old Cárágh Walsh died due to "violent-shaking".

Tammie Louise Walsh, the mother of the child who died in 2014, said "justice has been served".

Christopher O'Neill, Cárágh's father was originally charged of his child's murder but was later cleared by a jury in 2017.

The paper reports that the PSNI said they "will take their time to consider" whether or not a further investigation into the death of the baby is required.

Belfast Bap

The Andersonstown News also includes a story about Belfast's connection to the famous 'Belfast Bap'.

The paper reports that according to a BBC programme, the Belfast bap was invented by baker Barney Hughes in 1842.

The paper describes how the 1840s were a time of unprecedented growth for Belfast, as poor people came to the city to escape the famine and look for work.

The Belfast bap became a cheap and popular way way to feed many industrial workers.

The famous snack is also said to have shaped the landscape and speech of Belfast, from people being nicknamed "bap" to other's saying "lose the bap".

The Fermanagh Herald leads with the news of potential a tourism boost in the County, as Premier Inn has been looking at Enniskillen as a potential location for a new hotel.

The hotel chain already has seven hotels in Northern Ireland but is looking to expand further. Local Enniskillen Chancellor Paul Blake believes it could be a positive development for the County.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption McGregor was beaten in the fourth round by Nurmagomedov

The Fermangh Herald also features a piece from Fermanagh's only professional MMA fighter, who has spoken out about Conor McGregor's latest fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Glenn Irvine, from Kesh, is a mid-weight MMA fighter and goes by the name "The Beast" in the cage.

Mr Irvine said the confrontation that occurred in Last Vegas "ruined a good fight" and also said that McGregor has not been good for the sport.

Coleraine stabbing

The Coleraine Chronicle headlines on the appearance of a man in court on 8 October, accused of stabbing a man 11 times.

Ryan Millen from Upperlands, faces a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

The police objected to the 20-year-old being granted bail on the grounds that he could interfere with witnesses.

The alleged victim, a man from Ballymoney, is being treated in hospital for stab wounds to his abdomen, thigh, arm and legs.

A detective constable said the injured man was "not in a position to make a statement".

The Coleraine Chronicle also reports that there is a "huge demand" for help from a growing number of Coleraine residents who are struggling with mental health problems.

Mental health consultant Niall McAlinden, who runs two weekly clinics due to his ever increasing work load explained the problem.

He said: "There are many people locally who believe there are no real, proper answers to their problems; this seems to stem from them feeling there are no adequate, successful treatments to offer".

Mr McAlinden was speaking on behalf of World Mental Health day on the 10 October.

He added: "In Northern Ireland, mental health issues are 25% higher than the rest of the UK, with as many as one in four people suffering at any given moment".

Image caption The RHI scheme brought Stormont's institutions to collapse in January 2017

Inside the Banbridge Chronicle, a director of a local company called Alternative Heat Ltd, told the RHI inquiry that he has sold "next to nil" boilers since tariffs were abolished.

Connel McMullan said he initially believed officials from the Department of Enterprise had properly mapped out cost controls.

His company had supplied 610 biomass boilers in Northern Ireland between 2013-2016, with sales doubling in the years before cuts to subsidies were introduced.

Since then, he said it came as little surprise that he has sold almost no boilers in Northern Ireland.

Fighting for Emily

The Ulster Gazette headlines on the fight to raise £100,000 for life-changing surgery for a five-month old baby.

The parents of Emily Toal, who was born with a rare genetic condition, has launched a fundraising campaign to send their daughter to America.

Ciara and Martin Toal, from the Grange, Armagh, are hoping to raise the money by next November.

Emily, who was born in May, was born with the rare TAR syndrome, meaning she is missing the radius bone in both forearms.

The couple said that without the operation, Emily will struggle to complete day-to-day tasks such as eating and writing.

The parents were told on 11 October that the surgery Emily needs is not available in Northern Ireland.

"Now we have to go to America. Doing nothing for Emily is not an option. The news has made us even more focussed"," Ciara said.

And finally.... could Armagh's famous Bramley apples be under threat? The Ulster Gazette reports that Brexit could have a major impact on the protected fruit.

Local people are being urged to respond to a UK-wide consultation on a new Geographical Indication Scheme to be put in place after Brexit.

Under the current EU protected food names scheme, certain products with a Geographical Indication are given legal protection against imitation.

Northern Ireland has three protected products, Armagh Bramley apples, Comber new potatoes and Lough Neagh eels.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs is seeking views from across the UK on potential technical changes to be made to existing schemes, to make sure they continue to work in the UK and that there will be minimal disruption to stakeholders post EU exit.

The consultation was launched on 4 October and will last for four weeks.