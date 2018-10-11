Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Forensic teams at the scene of the shooting in Walmer Street

The fiancée of man who was shot dead in a house in south Belfast has told a court about the moment a gunman burst into the house.

The woman, who appeared via video link, wept as she said she saw her partner lying in the downstairs bathroom following a "loud bang".

Stephen Carson, 28, was killed in his home in Walmer Street, Belfast, in February 2016.

His nine-year-old son was in the house during the attack.

Three men are accused of Mr Carson's murder - David James Francis Smith, 35, from Monagh Drive; Michael Lawrence Smith, 39, from Monagh Drive and Francis Gerard Patrick Smith, 42, from Glenmurray Court.

All three deny the charges.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Stephen Carson was shot at his home

On Thursday, the 28-year-old witness told Belfast Crown Court how she tried to protect Mr Carson's nine-year-old son.

She said that she and Mr Carson had been together for about five years before his death.

On Valentine's Day 2016, just days before his death, the couple got engaged.

Detailing events on the evening of the shooting, the witness said Mr Carson was in the kitchen while she and the boy were in the living room when the front door was "booted open".

She told the court this caused her to jump and that she used one hand to try and protect the boy - using the other to try to keep the living room door closed.

"When the first person came in, I seen another couple of people behind him," she said.

"There were two in the hallway and one in the garden."

Image caption The shooting took place in February 2016

She recalled how one of the men swore at her and kept asking about the whereabouts of Mr Carson, who he called a "tout".

The witness said she was then pushed to the sofa before a second man entered the room, grabbed her wrist and covered her mouth.

She said at one point something was sprayed in her face, and that the intruders kept asking where Mr Carson was, before the boy indicated that he was in the kitchen.

'Loud bang'

She told the court that the first man who had entered the room then pulled a gun from his pockets and pointed it at her and the child.

Next, the woman said that the man went "straight down to the bathroom" and that she "then heard a loud bang".

The gunman returned to the living room and "put the gun back in his coat" before he and the second man "squeezed through the door and left".

After they left, the woman told the court that she checked the back door as she thought Mr Carson might have escaped that way, but it was still locked.

"I tried to open the back door. I couldn't open it. Then I turned my head and seen him lying there," she said.

'Grunting noise'

She then forced the bathroom door open.

"He made a grunting noise. I knew something was wrong," she said.

When asked where Mr Carson's son was at this stage, she replied: "I'm not sure. I think he was in the living room. One of the neighbours came in and got him."

The trial continues.