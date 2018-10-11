Image caption Kylie Minogue fans were left spinning around last week when she cancelled her concerts in Belfast and Dublin

Kylie Minogue has announced the rescheduled dates for her Belfast and Dublin concerts.

The singing superstar was due to perform in in Dublin on Sunday night and in the SSE Arena in Belfast on Monday, but cancelled due to illness.

On Thursday, she tweeted that the Dublin show will take place on 3 December and in Belfast on 5 December.

She also thanked her fans for all of their kind messages and to contact ticket providers for full information.

Skip Twitter post by @kylieminogue Thank you for all of your kind messages. I'm so pleased to say we now have dates for the rescheduled Irish shows! Dublin will now be on 3rd December & Belfast on the 5th December. Contact your ticket provider for full information. Can’t wait to see you all! 💚 #GoldenTour pic.twitter.com/px2ZiR5vwd — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) October 11, 2018 Report

On Twitter, fans were quick to express their delight at the quick rescheduling.

Skip Twitter post by @gmcevoy89 So happy you are feeling better KYLIE 💛 . Thank you so much for these dates can’t wait to see you in Dublin on 3rd December🎉🎉🎉💃. Look after yourself sending hugs 🤗💛💛💛💛 — glenn mcevoy (@gmcevoy89) October 11, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @Pearclarebear Who is secretly hoping she throws in some Christmas songs too? See you in December kylie ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — 🌈🌸🌈claire 🌈🌸🌈 (@Pearclarebear) October 11, 2018 Report

But not all ticket holders can make the new dates.