Belfast should be so lucky: Kylie reschedules concert
- 11 October 2018
Kylie Minogue has announced the rescheduled dates for her Belfast and Dublin concerts.
The singing superstar was due to perform in in Dublin on Sunday night and in the SSE Arena in Belfast on Monday, but cancelled due to illness.
On Thursday, she tweeted that the Dublin show will take place on 3 December and in Belfast on 5 December.
She also thanked her fans for all of their kind messages and to contact ticket providers for full information.
Thank you for all of your kind messages. I'm so pleased to say we now have dates for the rescheduled Irish shows! Dublin will now be on 3rd December & Belfast on the 5th December. Contact your ticket provider for full information. Can’t wait to see you all! 💚 #GoldenTour pic.twitter.com/px2ZiR5vwd— Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) October 11, 2018
On Twitter, fans were quick to express their delight at the quick rescheduling.
So happy you are feeling better KYLIE 💛 . Thank you so much for these dates can’t wait to see you in Dublin on 3rd December🎉🎉🎉💃. Look after yourself sending hugs 🤗💛💛💛💛— glenn mcevoy (@gmcevoy89) October 11, 2018
Thank you Kylie so excited now for Dublin and Belfast now . pic.twitter.com/E8Rbl9NPhO— Ian Tiernan (@ITiernan74) October 11, 2018
Who is secretly hoping she throws in some Christmas songs too? See you in December kylie ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— 🌈🌸🌈claire 🌈🌸🌈 (@Pearclarebear) October 11, 2018
But not all ticket holders can make the new dates.
@TicketmasterUK Hi, I had a ticket to the original Kylie gig in Belfast but I can't make the new postponed date - am I able to get a refund instead?— Jonathan Rippon (@JonaRippon) October 11, 2018
