Motorcyclist killed in Portadown crash

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The crash happened in Portadown on Wednesday

A motorcyclist has died after a collision in County Armagh.

The man, aged in his 20s, was involved in a crash with a white Ford Focus on the Dobbin Road in Portadown shortly before 22:30 on Wednesday.

The road was closed in both directions for a period but has since reopened.

Police have appealed for anyone who was travelling in the area or who may have captured dashcam footage to contact officers.