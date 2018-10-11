Motorcyclist killed in Portadown crash
- 11 October 2018
A motorcyclist has died after a collision in County Armagh.
The man, aged in his 20s, was involved in a crash with a white Ford Focus on the Dobbin Road in Portadown shortly before 22:30 on Wednesday.
The road was closed in both directions for a period but has since reopened.
Police have appealed for anyone who was travelling in the area or who may have captured dashcam footage to contact officers.