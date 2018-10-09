Image copyright Family Image caption Three-month-old Cárágh Walsh died in February 2014

Police are considering whether further investigation is required over the case of a father who was cleared of murdering his baby daughter.

On Monday coroner Joe McCrisken ruled that 14-week-old Cárágh Walsh died as a result of violent shaking.

He also said the baby suffered two broken legs during the incident.

Cárágh's father, Christopher O'Neill, has admitted shaking his daughter but told doctors he had done so because she was having difficulty breathing.

He was charged with her murder and cleared by a jury following a trial in 2017.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Cárágh's father Christopher O'Neill was cleared of the child's murder

But a law expert believes that following the coroner's ruling, a further investigation could be opened.

"This is an instance where a coroner's court has done exactly what is it supposed to do," said Rosemary Craig, from the law department at Ulster University.

"It has had a finding of fact and those facts are very worrying in light of the previous decision.

"There must be a re-examination of the facts that came out in the coroner's court compared with what was put in the first criminal trial and then it is a matter for the Department of Public Prosecutions to decide whether or not there is enough evidence to go to trial again."

Police are considering whether or not to reopen the case.

"We will take time to consider the coroner's ruling and assess whether a further investigation is required," said Det Supt Jason Murphy.

Cárágh's mother Tammie Louise Walsh was away from the family home in Poleglass when Christopher O'Neill admitted he had shaken their baby.

She issued a new statement through her lawyers.

It said that following the coroner's findings, she and her family felt justice had been served at last.