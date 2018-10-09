A County Down solicitor has pleaded guilty to fraud and the transfer of more than £200,000 of criminal property.

Elaine Mary Early, 53, of Killinchy Road in Comber appeared at Laganside Courts in Belfast on Tuesday.

A total of 18 charges were put to her.

Early pleaded guilty to transferring money from clients' estates without the authority of executors in order to make a gain for herself or another.

She also pleaded guilty to transferring criminal property from her personal account to third parties.

But to an eighteenth charge, that between September 2014 and February 2016 she stole credit to the value of £261,916.07 belonging to clients of Elaine Early Co Solicitors, she pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution was satisfied to leave this charge on the books because of the other guilty pleas.

Early will be sentenced on 12 November.

Before then a psychological report will be presented to the court.

She was released on continuing bail.