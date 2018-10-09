Image caption Emer Morelli said officials in the finance department should have taken more care to establish how the RHI scheme's budget worked

Stormont's finance department was effectively "backed into a corner" to approve more funding for NI's flawed green energy scheme, when its budget was getting out of control.

The claim was made at the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) inquiry.

Emer Morelli is a finance official who was involved with the RHI budget.

The scheme was set up in 2012 to encourage uptake of eco-friendly heat systems, but overgenerous subsidies left NI taxpayers with a £490m bill.

Its failings led to the establishment of a public inquiry in January 2017.

Ms Morelli first appeared to give evidence to the inquiry at the end of June, when she said finance officials should have taken more care to establish how the RHI budget worked.

She had been involved in approvals for the scheme's budget when it was first created.

On Tuesday, she was back to answer questions about the finance department's role when difficulties became apparent with the RHI scheme in summer 2015.

'Wrong way round'

By then, officials in the enterprise department, which created the scheme, had worked out that there was a critical flaw in how it had been set up.

They were looking at ways to address the major budgetary overspend, and also needed the finance department to sign off an additional business case to approve more funding.

The subsequent business case included details of the department's proposal to introduce cost controls, so that future applicants to the scheme would not receive overgenerous subsidy payments.

But Ms Morelli said by the time her department received it, the enterprise department already seemed to be pushing ahead with its plans, despite funding approval not being signed off yet.

Civil servants in the enterprise department told finance officials in July 2015 that they had been spending money through the RHI scheme without the proper approval.

The inquiry has already heard that during the same period, the poultry industry was being told of the incoming changes - but the finance department did not get the business case until that October.

'Ship has sailed?'

Inquiry junior counsel Joseph Aiken suggested that things had been done the "wrong way round", and that the finance department may have been "backed into a corner" to approve the plans, as they had already become widespread knowledge to many RHI claimants.

Mr Aiken asked: "Intentionally or otherwise, by the time it (the business case) comes to you in October, the ship has sailed?"

"Very firmly sailed," replied Ms Morelli.

Mr Aiken said that would have left the finance department in a very difficult position of deciding whether to "blow it (the scheme) up, or let it go?"

Mr Morelli said the only option available was to approve the enterprise department's business case, because as she put it, the department had to determine was it better to have a scheme "with no control or some control".

"The option of blowing it up wasn't available," she added, because it would have delayed the introduction of the crucial tiered tariffs.

Ms Morelli also conceded that she should have been "more proactive" in trying to gain an understanding how the scheme's budget worked.

She said even as discussions were taking place with enterprise officials about securing more funding, there were "no alarm bells" ringing with her because the department gave her no indication that "this was a scheme that was out of financial control".

Ms Morelli will give evidence to the RHI inquiry throughout Tuesday.

On Wednesday, former top civil servant at the enterprise department - permanent secretary Andrew McCormick - will return for a further two days of questioning.

The oral sessions are expected to finish at the end of October.