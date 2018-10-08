Image copyright PAcemaker Press Image caption Mr Sheehan's office in Turf Lodge was targeted

A shot was fired at a Sinn Féin MLA's west Belfast office on Sunday night.

The attack on Pat Sheehan's Turf Lodge office happened not far from where a man in his 30s was shot in the leg at Norglen Road at about 23:30 BST.

Police said that shooting was being treated as a paramilitary-style assault and the man's injuries were "potentially life changing".

A police spokesperson said officers believed both incidents were linked.