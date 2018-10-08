Image copyright Family Image caption Three-month-old Cárágh Walsh died in February 2014

A coroner has ruled that a 14-week-old baby girl died from a brain injury caused by violent shaking.

Joe McCrisken said Cárágh Walsh, from Glasveigh Park in Poleglass, suffered leg fractures while being shaken. She also had a dislocated right elbow.

Cárágh died in hospital in February 2014, two days after the emergency services were called to her home.

Her father Christopher O'Neill was later charged with his daughter's murder, but he was cleared by a jury.

While the coroner was delivering his findings, the baby's mother, Tammie Louise Walsh, cried in the public gallery.

Ms Walsh was away from the home when the child's father, Mr O'Neill, rang the emergency services from their west Belfast home.

The sound of the baby in distress could be heard during his 999 call which was played to the inquest last week.

Mr O'Neill told doctors at the Royal Belfast Children for Sick Children that he shook Cárágh because she was having difficulty breathing.

One doctor told the inquest the shaking described to her by Cárágh's father was a gentle movement, but another doctor said it was "vigorous".

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Cárágh's father Christopher O'Neill, who was cleared of the child's murder, attended the hearing at Belfast Coroners Court

In a later interview with police, Mr O'Neill said his shaking of Cárágh was a five on a scale of one to 10.

Dr James Lynas, the pathologist who carried out the post mortem on the baby, said she died from a head injury she suffered while being shaken.

The coroner had previously heard that doctors had discovered Cárágh had a broken right elbow, which one expert said happened a week before she died.

Last week, Ms Walsh asked a coroner to rule that her daughter died a non-accidental death.

'Exemplary' care

The coroner said the medical care given to Cárágh at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children was exemplary.

"They should feel proud of the care that they provided to a desperately ill baby," said Mr McCrisken.

"It must have been heartbreaking for them to watch a tiny baby die in the way that Cárágh did."

He said he would be relaying his comments to the chief medical officer and the medical director of the hospital.