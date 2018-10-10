Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption BBC News NI looks at the key dates in the "gay cake" case

The UK's highest court is set to rule on Northern Ireland's so-called "gay cake" discrimination case later.

The high-profile dispute began in 2014 when a Christian-run bakery refused a customer's request to make a cake with a slogan supporting same-sex marriage.

The customer sued Ashers Baking Company for discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation and political beliefs.

Ashers lost the case and the subsequent appeal, but the firm is now challenging the rulings in the Supreme Court.

Image caption The cake was ordered in a Belfast bakery four years ago by gay rights activist Gareth Lee

The legal battle, which has lasted almost four-and-a-half years, has raised questions over equality and freedom of conscience.

Judgement Day

By Mark Simpson at the Supreme Court in London

Judgement day in this four-year dispute has finally arrived, and the key protagonists will be in court to witness it.

Waiting in London to hear the Supreme Court ruling are gay rights activists Gareth Lee who ordered the cake, and Daniel McArthur whose company refused to bake it.

The cake was priced at £36.50.

The total legal bill now stands at more than £350,000.

Whatever the judgement, it is the most expensive cake order in UK history.

The customer, gay rights activist Gareth Lee, requested a cake featuring the Sesame Street characters Bert and Ernie, iced with the message: "Support Gay Marriage".

His order was initially accepted at a branch of Ashers in Belfast city centre, but two days later the baking firm's head office contacted Mr Lee to say they would not make the cake.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Gareth Lee (left) has been supported throughout the legal action by the Equality Commission

The family-run baking company, based in County Antrim, has described the same-sex marriage slogan as "inconsistent" with their religious beliefs.

But they point out that their issue was with the slogan and not Mr Lee, claiming they would have refused the same order from a heterosexual client.

As he arrived outside the Supreme Court for the start of the case in May, Ashers' general manager Daniel McArthur said: "We didn't say no because of the customer; we'd served him before, we'd serve him again.

"It was because of the message. But some people want the law to make us support something with which we disagree."

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Daniel McArthur has said they refused to make the cake because of its message

Their lawyers have argued that Ashers should not be forced to choose between providing a business to the public and carrying out orders that would contravene their religious beliefs.

When Mr Lee first took action against the firms he said the bakery's actions left him feeling like a lesser person.

He has been supported throughout the legal action by the Equality Commission of Northern Ireland.

Five Supreme Courts justices travelled to Belfast earlier this year to hear the case.