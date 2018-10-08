Adrian Ismay: prison officer murder trial begins
A man has gone on trial charged with the murder of prison officer Adrian Ismay in east Belfast in March 2016.
Mr Ismay, 52, was left seriously injured when a bomb exploded under his van in Hillsborough Drive - he died in hospital 11 days later.
Christopher Alphonsos Robinson, 48, of Aspen Park in Poleglass, west Belfast, denies murder.
He also denies causing the explosion and providing a car, knowing it might be used for terrorism.
Mr Ismay died from a pulmonary embolism as a result of clotting caused by sharpnel from the blast - police said the father-of-three's death was a direct result of the bomb attack.
Dressed in a dark tracksuit top and jeans, Mr Robinson appeared in the dock and said nothing as maps and CCTV were shown to the court.
A prosecution lawyer, in the non-jury Diplock-style trial, said the video showed a Citroen car owned by Mr Robinson's sister-in-law going to and from Mr Ismay's address off the Woodstock Road.
The prosecution also confirmed that Mr Robinson and Mr Ismay knew each other from their time as volunteers at St John Ambulance - and that Mr Robinson would have known that Mr Ismay was a prison officer.
The court also heard that in the hours after the bomb exploded, the accused showed a high level of interest in the attack, visiting dozens of online news pages.
The trial at Belfast Crown Court continues.