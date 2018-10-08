Image copyright Ismay family Image caption Adrian Ismay died 11 days after he was injured when a bomb exploded under his van

A man has gone on trial charged with the murder of prison officer Adrian Ismay in east Belfast in March 2016.

Mr Ismay, 52, was left seriously injured when a bomb exploded under his van in Hillsborough Drive - he died in hospital 11 days later.

Christopher Alphonsos Robinson, 48, of Aspen Park in Poleglass, west Belfast, denies murder.

He also denies causing the explosion and providing a car, knowing it might be used for terrorism.

Mr Ismay died from a pulmonary embolism as a result of clotting caused by sharpnel from the blast - police said the father-of-three's death was a direct result of the bomb attack.

Dressed in a dark tracksuit top and jeans, Mr Robinson appeared in the dock and said nothing as maps and CCTV were shown to the court.

A prosecution lawyer, in the non-jury Diplock-style trial, said the video showed a Citroen car owned by Mr Robinson's sister-in-law going to and from Mr Ismay's address off the Woodstock Road.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The bomb partially exploded after Mr Ismay drove his van over a speed ramp

The prosecution also confirmed that Mr Robinson and Mr Ismay knew each other from their time as volunteers at St John Ambulance - and that Mr Robinson would have known that Mr Ismay was a prison officer.

The court also heard that in the hours after the bomb exploded, the accused showed a high level of interest in the attack, visiting dozens of online news pages.

The trial at Belfast Crown Court continues.