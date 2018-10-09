NI economy upturn may be temporary

The pace of economic growth in NI picked up in the second quarter of 2016, Danske Bank has suggested.

The bank's chief economist Conor Lambe said the pick-up was expected as output in the first quarter had been hit by temporary factors such as the weather.

However, he expects overall growth this year to be "subdued" with the local economy expanding by just 1%.

Official growth figures for the second quarter of this year are due to be published later this week.

Mr Lambe said above-target inflation is continuing to exert pressure on consumers purchasing power and "Brexit-related uncertainty" is weighing on business investment.

Withdrawal agreement

"The UK and EU have still not reached a withdrawal agreement that would see the UK leave the European Union in a managed and orderly way.

"We continue to believe that they will eventually reach an agreement but, at this stage it is unfortunately not yet possible to rule out a 'no deal' Brexit in March 2019."

He said on current forecasts next year will only see a marginal increase in economic growth to 1.1%.

The business services sector is forecast to be the best performing sector over the next two years with annual growth of more than 3% predicted.