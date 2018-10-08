Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Grant Thornton said more clients were seeking strategic consulting advice related to Brexit

Grant Thornton, the financial advisory firm, is creating 48 new jobs at its Belfast operation.

The company says it is starting a range of new consultancy activities. The development is being supported with grants of £240,000 from Invest NI.

The firm is recruiting change management experts, IT and cyber specialists and economic advisers.

Richard Gillan of Grant Thornton said the company had trebled its turnover over the past four years.

'High-value project'

"More recently, we have witnessed a significant uplift in the provision of strategic consulting advice, including in relation to Brexit," he said.

Des Gartland from Invest NI said the development was a "high-value project".

"This was a mobile project that could have been located elsewhere so we are pleased that our support was able to help secure the investment for Northern Ireland," he said.

A series of UK advisory firms have expanded their operations in Belfast in recent years.

Last month, PA Consulting said it was opening a digital development centre in the city which will create 400 jobs over the next five years.