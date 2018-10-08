Northern Ireland

Man shot in paramilitary-style attack in west Belfast

  • 8 October 2018
PSNI officers

A man in his 30s was shot in his leg in west Belfast on Sunday night.

The attack took place on the Norglen Road at approximately 23:30 BST.

Police say the shooting is being treated as a paramilitary-style assault, and the man's injuries are "potentially life changing".