Man shot in paramilitary-style attack in west Belfast
- 8 October 2018
A man in his 30s was shot in his leg in west Belfast on Sunday night.
The attack took place on the Norglen Road at approximately 23:30 BST.
Police say the shooting is being treated as a paramilitary-style assault, and the man's injuries are "potentially life changing".