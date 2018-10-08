Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Drone footage shows the extent of the destruction caused by the fire at the Bank Buildings

The upper floors of the fire-damaged Primark building in Belfast could be removed and then rebuilt using the original stonework.

The details are contained in a planning application filed by the retailer on Monday.

The plan will have to be approved by Belfast city council's planning committee later this month.

It is more than a month since Bank Buildings - which housed the Primark store - was destroyed in a fire.

It has led to 14 businesses being closed for potentially up to four months.

The application states that the structural damage caused by the fire has been severe with the loss of a significant portion of the internal parts of the building.

The area most badly affected is the original timber floors and steel beam construction which has been completely destroyed.

However the building's external structure is still standing and the application says it has shown "resilience through recent high winds and storm conditions."

It adds that there is an opportunity to "restore and re-construct the building with a minimal loss of historic fabric as is practically possible to retain historic authenticity."

The demolition plan involves removing the precarious structural elements, including the chimney stacks, and reducing the height of the front section of Bank Building down to 4th floor.

All stonework elements will be individually marked before dismantling and then labelled once taken down to allow for reinstatement of the structure following the completion of works.

The building's clock face will also be removed for repair and reinstatement.

The application says that before dismantling a plaster cast copy of any decorative element such as cornices and decorative urns should be made to allow rebuilding a replica of any damaged sections of these elements.