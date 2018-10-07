Catholic Church confirms priest has 'stood aside'
- 7 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A parish priest in the Archdiocese of Armagh has stood aside from his position due to concerns brought to the Diocese and reported to the Gardaí.
A statement from the Catholic Church was issued on Sunday afternoon.
It said the information received is historical and relates to a time prior to the man's ordination as a priest.
The statement added that the relevant statutory authorities in Northern Ireland have been informed.