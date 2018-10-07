Kylie cancels Belfast concert due to illness
- 7 October 2018
Kylie Minogue has cancelled concerts in Dublin and Belfast due to illness.
The Australian singer was due to perform in Dublin on Sunday night and in the SSE Arena in Belfast on Monday.
She tweeted on Sunday that she could not perform at either concert due to vocal strain caused by a throat infection.
Aiken Promotions have advised ticket holders to hold on to them as there are plans to reschedule the dates.
Lovers 💚 I’m so sorry to let you know that I can’t do tonight’s Dublin or tomorrow’s Belfast shows.— Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) October 7, 2018
I’ve been trying everything possible to be well enough to perform for you but a throat infection has led to vocal strain. 1/2
Kylie said she was "so, so sorry" to let her fans down and thanked them for their understanding.
"I promise I'll be back as soon as possible and at 100%. The Guinness will be on me!" she tweeted.
I promise I’ll be back as soon as possible and at 100%. (The Guinness will be on me!)— Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) October 7, 2018
We’re working on rescheduling and more details will follow.
I’m so, so sorry to let you down and thank you for your understanding. 2/2
