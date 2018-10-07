Image caption Police are treating the attack on the car in the early hours of Sunday as arson

A family escaped uninjured after an arson attack on their property in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police said the family was left 'shocked' after their car was set alight and their house in Fairfield Court in Newtownards was attacked at about 01:30 BST.

A man in his 40s and woman in her 30s, as well as two girls aged 11 and five years old, were in the house at the time.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Image caption Two children and two adults were in the property in Fairfield Court when the attack happened

Windows of the property were smashed in the attack and burning fuel which escaped from the car ran towards the house, but did not reach it.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

Police said two people were seen running away from the scene.