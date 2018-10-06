Image caption BBC Radio Ulster's Classical Connections with John Toal won Gold in the Specialist Music Programme category

BBC Northern Ireland has claimed four Gold, nine Silver, and eight Bronze awards at the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) awards in Kilkenny.

BBC Radio Foyle received Gold in the Local Station Of The Year category, with its breakfast programme winning Gold in the Local News Programme category for After The Flood.

BBC News NI collected Gold for its story on "paedophile hunters" in the News Story category.

BBC Radio Ulster's Classical Connections with John Toal won Gold in the Specialist Music Programme category.

BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle secured 27 nominations.

These spanned a wide range of output, including speech, news, sport, specialist music and Irish language.

The BBC award winners were:

BBC Radio Foyle was awarded Gold in the Local Station Of The Year category

BBC Radio Foyle's Breakfast programme won Gold in the Local News Programme category for After The Flood

BBC News NI picked up Gold for its story on "paedophile hunters" in the News Story category; BBC Radio Foyle won Silver for its August Floods story in the same category

BBC Radio Ulster's Classical Connections with John Toal won Gold in the Specialist Music Programme category and Soundscapes with Stephen McCauley won Silver in the same category

BBC Radio Ulster presenter Stephen Nolan won the Silver for Speech Broadcaster of the Year while John Toal picked up Bronze in the same category

BBC Radio Ulster's Kevin Magee won Silver in the News Reporter of the Year category

BBC Radio Ulster's Stephen McCauley won Silver in the Specialist Music Broadcaster category and Lynette Fay won Bronze

BBC Radio Ulster's Seamus McKee won Silver in the News Broadcaster category

Scoil Bhride from BBC Gaeilge won silver in the Gaeilge category

BBC Radio Foyle's Eric White won Silver in the Regional Sports Broadcaster category

BBC Radio Ulster's Emer Maguire won Silver for Newcomer of the Year, and Bronze for her Science and Stuff With Emer Maguire series in the Specialist Speech category

BBC Radio Ulster's Walter Love was awarded Bronze for his Jazz Club with Van Morrison in the Music Special category

BBC Radio Ulster's Across The Line picked up Bronze in the New Irish Music category

BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra claimed Bronze in the Current Affairs Programme category

BBC Radio Foyle's story about Institute FC - Back from the Brink won Bronze in the Sports Story category

BBC Radio Ulster picked up Bronze for its Recovery Café programme in the Music Documentary category

Eddie Doyle, Head of Content Production, BBC Northern Ireland, said it had "been a great year" for BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle as it remained "the most listened to station in Northern Ireland", but it was a "measure of our success that our efforts have been recognised by our peers in this way, at the IMRO Awards".

"We are passionate about providing our audiences with programmes that reflect their lives and their interests and we work hard daily to deliver fresh, engaging and informative content," he said.

The IMRO Radio Awards were formerly known as the Phonographic Performance Ireland (PPI) Radio Awards.

A total of 90 judges took part in this year's event, and they were drawn from the radio industry "across Ireland and beyond".

They were required to shortlist from more than 550 entries.