Image caption Items from one of the ship's bathrooms are among the collection of 5,500 salvaged artefacts

An attempt to bring 5,500 artefacts salvaged from the wreck of the Titanic to Belfast is almost certainly over.

The National Maritime Museum and National Museums Northern Ireland said they have now decided not to submit another bid for the items.

The items are on sale after their current owners Premier Exhibitions filed for bankruptcy in America.

The museums had been trying to raise more than £14m to buy the artefacts.

Among the items from the ship, which sank in 1912 with the loss of more than 1,500 lives, are jewellery, photographs, diaries and even suitcases still packed with clothes.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Titanic sank in April 1912 with the loss of more than 1,500 lives

The consortium placed a bid for the archive earlier this year, but a hedge fund consortium was reported to have made a rival bid of $19.5m (£15m) for the collection.

That was about $300,000 (£229,000) more than the amount museums from Belfast and London are jointly trying to raise.

On Friday, BBC News NI learned that the National Maritime Museum and National Museums Northern Ireland decided not to proceed in the sale.