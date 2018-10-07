Image copyright South_agency

Start-up firms need more help to tackle Northern Ireland's record for business failures.

That's according to the head of Enterprise Northern Ireland, Michael McQuillan.

Mr McQuillan told the BBC's Inside Business programme that while there was strong backing for established firms, there was a gap in support for new commercial ventures.

Enterprise NI is responsible for 20 local enterprise agencies.

"I think we do have too many failing businesses," said Mr McQuillan.

"I believe that we need to work in that space immediately after start-up. There's an awful lot of interventions for businesses in Northern Ireland that are a little bit more established, and who are thinking about exporting and internationalising.

"But there's a bit, post start-up, called survival. I think we need more support in there, on some of those key statistics of failures - which are inevitable, which are part of entrepreneurship - but we could decrease the amount of those."

