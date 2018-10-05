Cookstown: Man dies in house fire
A man in his 20s has died following a house fire in Cookstown, County Tyrone.
The fire happened on Queens Avenue at about 02:30 BST on Friday, police said.
"An investigation into the cause of the fire, which is not believed to be suspicious, has now commenced," a police spokesperson said.