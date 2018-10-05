Image copyright PAcmaker Image caption The baby was moved to the paediatric unit at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children for emergency care

A two-week-old baby is in intensive care at a Belfast hospital after an alleged rape.

It is understood the baby is in the paediatric unit of the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The baby is from the Annalong area of County Down.

Earlier this week, a man appeared at Armagh Magistrates' Court charged with rape and causing grievous bodily harm to a child.

Man charged

The baby was initially treated at a hospital in the Southern Trust.

In relation to the alleged attack, police said that detectives from the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch investigating an incident in which an infant sustained a number of serious injuries have charged a 25-year-old man with rape and grievous bodily harm with intent.

The accused, whose name cannot be reported, made a brief appearance in court to hear the charges read out to him following the alleged incident on Saturday, 29 September.

The man was remanded into custody at Maghaberry prison and is due to appear before Newry Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 10 October.