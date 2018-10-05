Image copyright Daily Mirror

Image caption A woman aiming to row the Atlantic solo is hoping to draw strength from Tayto crisps

A woman attempting to row the Atlantic powered by Tayto crisps, a Barcelona superstar and a loyalist blogger all make the headlines in Friday's newspapers.

The Daily Mirror leads with the story of how a woman aiming to row the Atlantic Ocean solo to mark her 60th birthday next month is hoping to draw the strength required from copious supplies of Tayto crisps.

Shirley Thompson, from Belfast, is seeking to become the oldest woman to row an ocean on her own when she travels from the Canaries to St Barts.

The Tayto crisps have been donated to her to provide a "wee taste of home on my journey", she tells The Daily Mirror.

Ms Thompson only learnt how to swim recently and began to row for the first time earlier this year.

"It is a huge challenge. I wanted to do something huge for my 60th, something crazy."

DUP infighting

The Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme features on the front pages of the three main daily newspapers.

Both The Irish News and The Belfast Telegraph lead with evidence from Thursday's sitting of the public inquiry into the botched green energy scheme.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that a DUP special adviser, Timothy Cairns, sent a text message claiming he would film his former boss, Enterprise Minister Jonathan Bell, "drunk" and report all his "transgressions" to the party's then top spad, Timothy Johnston and leader Arlene Foster.

In a message sent to Emma Little-Pengelly, who is now the MP for South Belfast, Mr Cairns stated: "I have made sure Andrew (Crawford) and Arlene (Foster) know he is messing up their department."

'What is it about Jamie Bryson?'

Image caption Loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson was namechecked by the chair of the RHI Inquiry

There is a different line on the front page of The Irish News, which notes that the inquiry chairman, Sir Patrick Coghlin, questioned why an article by a loyalist blogger was sent by a spad directly to the DUP leader.

Jamie Bryson's post in 2015 raised allegations of corruption relating to a government wind farm scheme, and was brought to the attention of Mrs Foster, then the finance minister, by Andrew Crawford.

Sir Patrick asked: "What is it about whoever Mr Bryson is and his blog that had to go to these dizzy levels of government?"

"Up until then, she (Foster) is not involved. All the discussion about RHI... goes nowhere near her."

Image caption Mark Lindsay, the chairman of the Police Federation, described current legacy proposals as a "monstrous circus"

Ahead of the closure on Friday of a public consultation on government proposals to deal with the legacy of the Troubles, the News Letter leads with news of the rejection of the plans by the organisation representing rank and file police officers.

The Police Federation of Northern Ireland (PFNI) has described the government's recommendations as a "monstrous circus" where "good names and reputations will be shredded".

PFNI chairman Mark Lindsay tells the paper: "The government has an opportunity to stop this ludicrous process in its tracks before it escalates into a political arm-wrestle."

'Played a blinder'

In the inside pages, a nine-year-old schoolgirl from County Down who led out Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Wednesday for their Champions League clash against Barcelona has expressed regret that she did not take the opportunity to "stand on (Lionel) Messi's toes".

Grace Brown, a pupil at Downshire Primary School in Dromore, jokes that she should have tried to injure the Argentine superstar, who went on to produce a sublime performance in a comfortable 4-2 win for Barcelona over her father Nicky's team.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A mascot from County Down has expressed regret that she did not "stand on the toes" of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi

"I enjoyed the match but in hindsight I wished I had stood on Messi's toes."

Her father Nicky speaks of his pride at his daughter leading out the players in front of 90,000 people: "For once the result doesn't matter - our wee Grace played a blinder."

Inter-religious mixing on the decline

Twenty years on from the Good Friday Agreement, and it appears that inter-religious mixing amongst young people in Northern Ireland is on the decline, according to The Irish News.

The newspapers carries statistics from the Executive's latest Good Relations report, which shows that the number of young people who never "socialise or play sport with people from a different religious community" has risen by three per cent to 14 per cent.

The report covers a five-year period between 2013 and 2018.

Less than half of adults surveyed believe that relationships between Catholics and Protestants are better now than they were five years ago.

Dr Michael Wardlow, the chief commissioner of the Equality Commission, said: "Encouraging sharing, particularly in schools and housing, is key to developing a shared society."

Staying on the subject of relationships between nationalists and unionists, Sinn Féin has said that unionists would be allowed to retain their British citizenship in a united Ireland.

The Belfast Telegraph picks up on comments by party leader Mary-Lou McDonald, made during a speech to the Institute of Irish Studies at the University of Liverpool.

"The united Ireland I want is not simply bolting the north onto the south... an Ireland where it is possible to be British, Irish, both or neither. Sinn Féin is committed... to parity of esteem and citizenship," she said.

Holywood or Hollywood?

Inside the Daily Mirror, there are plans to build to a Belfast Film Centre to regenerate the city centre.

Image copyright tiero/Getty Images Image caption Plans are afoot to make Belfast a centre of the film industry

The proposals by Northern Ireland Screen are part of a strategy to make Belfast second only to London by 2024.

The project could bring in 200,000 visitors annually.

"Everybody wants to see Titanic Studios and Belfast Harbour Studios but we can't. There are intellectual property reasons and these are factories," NI Screen chief Richard Williams tells the paper.

"We need to have somewhere that responds to that demand and that is what this Film Centre could be."