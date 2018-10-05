Image caption Dermot Nolan has been the chief executive of Ofgem since 2014, the government body that has oversight for energy schemes

The body that regulated Northern Ireland's flawed green energy scheme has been asked about its apparent failings at a public inquiry.

The role was being undertaken by a division of the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem).

Its chief executive is appearing at the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) inquiry.

The scheme was set up in 2012 to encourage uptake of eco-friendly heat systems, but overgenerous subsidies left NI taxpayers with a £490m bill.

The scheme's failings led to the establishment of a public inquiry in January 2017.

Ofgem's main function is as a regulator, but a subdivision administers energy initiatives, as it did with the Northern Ireland RHI scheme.

But it did not consider it part of its job to alert Stormont's enterprise department - which had created the RHI scheme - about the potential for abuse to occur.

Dermot Nolan, who has been chief executive of Ofgem since 2014, said the organisation believed its role was to check that applicants were complying with the letter of the regulations, not the spirit.

'Odour of gaming'

The inquiry has already heard evidence about so-called "gaming" of the scheme, where claimants could exploit RHI by putting in multiple boilers to maximise their subsidy payments.

It was one of the biggest reasons for the scheme's disastrous overspend.

The rules were so vague that multiple boilers were allowed on a single site, as long as they were on separate heating systems.

The inquiry heard that Ofgem did not tell the enterprise department that multiple boilers were a feature of the Northern Ireland scheme until late 2014 or early 2015.

By that stage, the budget was already under huge pressure.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption RHI claimants could effectively earn a profit by burning wood pellets in their boilers, and some installed multiple smaller boilers to be eligible for the most lucrative subsidy

Inquiry chairman Sir Patrick Coghlin said it seemed Ofgem was much better placed to consider the issue of gaming than the department.

Ofgem had the ability to smell the "odour of gaming" in the RHI scheme, but did not pass it on, he added.

Mr Nolan said he accepted the department could not have spotted gaming without Ofgem's help, but that both agencies did not think about gaming, adding: "I regret that."

"Both organisations are culpable there, I certainly put Ofgem in that."

Ofgem's contractors were going out to farms and factories to check that boiler installations were compliant.

'Problem'

The inquiry has already heard that there was some difficulty about the sharing of data between Ofgem and the department.

The department did not get installation audits from Ofgem.

Sir Patrick said: "When you step back and see that the audits weren't even sent...then you really have a problem."

Mr Nolan said the audit reports had not been shared with the equivalent department in Great Britain either, which was running the RHI scheme there.

Sir Patrick said that did not make the situation any better.

Mr Nolan said Ofgem had a much more proactive relationship with the department running the RHI scheme in Great Britain, than the enterprise department in Northern Ireland.

He said the energy department had done much more work to identify flaws in its scheme and had even set up a "gaming" register.

Sir Patrick asked why that learning had not been shared in Northern Ireland, given that both Ofgem and the enterprise department were government bodies.

He suggested some straightforward co-operation could have avoided many of the problems in the scheme.

Mr Nolan said he now accepted that Ofgem should have been talking to the enterprise department about gaming.

He will give evidence to the RHI inquiry throughout Friday, which marks the 100th day of hearings.

The oral sessions are expected to finish at the end of October.