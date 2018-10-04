Image copyright PA

Belfast City Airport has opened a £1.5m refurbishment of its security area that it has said will reduce security waiting times to six minutes.

The investment has seen the introduction of new security lanes, scanning equipment and electronic boarding pass gates.

Mark Beattie, operations director at the airport, said the new system had "received hugely positive feedback".

He said "much of the security process" had now been automated.

"Over the past number of weeks, we've been monitoring passenger flows. We're confident six minutes is the average time it should take to pass through the new security system."

The investment is part of a £15m infrastructure investment, which includes an upgrade of the departure lounge.

It is intended that the work will be fully completed by November.