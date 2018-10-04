Image copyright Memorial to the Narrow Water Massacre Facebook

Poppy wreaths at Narrow Water in County Down have been damaged for the second time in three weeks.

They commemorate 18 soldiers were killed in two IRA bomb attacks at the site near Warrenpoint in August 1979.

Wreaths at the memorial were damaged previously in November 2017, June 2018 and in September 2018.

The PSNI said poppy crosses, wreaths and floral tributes were destroyed and it is investigating the attack as a hate crime.

UUP Councillor David Taylor said the vandalism was "sickening" which "has become an all too regular occurrence at this location".

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis said the incident was "disappointing".

"Sinn Féin have been unequivocal in our condemnation of all such attacks," she said.

The 1979 attacks at Narrow Water were carried out hours after the Queen's cousin, Lord Louis Mountbatten, was killed in an IRA bomb attack on his boat in County Sligo in the Republic of Ireland.