Fireworks, masonry and trees were thrown at police vehicles in north Belfast on Tuesday night.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) condemned that attack and said "the local community deserves better".

Police were responding to an emergency call when officers came under attack in the New Lodge.

Roads were barricaded with industrial bins which were set alight and a number of police vehicles were damaged. One is off the road awaiting repair.

At one point, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who were called to the scene, had to withdraw from the area.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon, Ch Insp Kelly Moore said: "Residents of north Belfast should not be subjected to these incidents of criminal and anti-social behaviour.

"Local police should be able to answer calls for assistance when the public most need us, and not come under attack from young people.

"During the evening we also responded to a number of reports about cars and motorbikes being driven dangerously in the area, with groups of young people gathering to watch."

Ch Insp Moore said that additional police resources will now be relocated to north Belfast to respond to any further incidents, including CCTV.

"I again remind young people that what initially might seem like fooling about can sometimes get out of hand and at best result in a criminal record which can affect travel, education and employment opportunities in the future.

"At worst, someone could be seriously injured or killed."