Image caption Timothy Johnston is a former special adviser to three first ministers: Ian Paisley, Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster

The DUP's chief executive will return later to finish giving evidence to the public inquiry looking at what went wrong with NI's green energy scheme.

Timothy Johnston appeared at the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) inquiry for the first time last week.

The scheme was set up in 2012 to encourage uptake of eco-friendly heat systems, but overgenerous subsidies left NI taxpayers with a £490m bill.

Mr Johnston was an adviser to three Northern Ireland first ministers.

When problems with the RHI scheme became public knowledge in late 2016, he was advising then First Minister Arlene Foster.

The scheme's failings led to the establishment of a public inquiry in January 2017.

Mr Johnston is one of the most high-profile witnesses to give evidence at the inquiry, as he was accused of being involved in a decision to delay cost controls to the ill-fated scheme; a decision that did major damage to the public purse.

'Soften controls'

In summer 2015, officials in Stormont's enterprise department, which had set up the scheme, had realised there were major budgetary problems and were looking at plans to bring it under control.

Ultimately, the proposed October introduction of cost controls was delayed by four weeks, meaning the tariffs did not come into force until November, allowing a huge spike in applications.

Mr Johnston has denied any knowledge of how that delay occurred, and has said he is "absolutely certain" he never instructed anyone to "delay, soften or reduce" cost controls.

Image caption Hundreds of millions of pounds of public money could be wasted as a result of the RHI scheme

His evidence directly contradicts claims from Timothy Cairns, a former adviser to ex-DUP Enterprise Minister Jonathan Bell, who said he was told by Mr Johnston in June 2015, to work with another adviser, Andrew Crawford, to find an alternative or to seek the latest date possible for implementing cost controls,

Mr Johnston said he had only "suggested as a practical, sensible thing to do" that Mr Cairns should refer to Mr Crawford - his predecessor as the ministerial adviser in the enterprise department - on general matters he needed help with.

Mr Johnston has also faced questions from the panel about how special advisers were appointed within the DUP and the relationship they had with ministers; claims of a "hierarchy" of advisers within the party and about that key period of summer 2015 when cost controls were being considered.

Who is Timothy Johnston?

Timothy Johnston has long been regarded as perhaps the most senior backroom figure in the DUP.

In the days when the party opposed David Trimble's Ulster Unionists, Mr Johnston was its communications director, working particularly closely with Peter Robinson.

He was involved in the negotiations around the St Andrews Agreement that led to the restoration of devolution in 2007 and was an adviser at Stormont Castle for Ian Paisley, Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster.

The Paisley family publicly blamed Mr Johnston for compiling a critical survey about Dr Paisley's leadership before the party founder resigned - it was a claim Mr Johnston said was regrettable and inaccurate.

He is one of the DUP advisers that Jonathan Bell claimed would not allow the RHI scheme to close in early-autumn 2015 but he has rejected that allegation.

After the Northern Ireland Assembly collapsed in January 2017, Mr Johnston lost his job as Arlene Foster's top adviser, but that September he was appointed to a new DUP post - as the party's chief executive.

He still has questions to answer about his involvement as an adviser in the first minister's office during the closure of the scheme in February 2016, and claims that in late 2016, Timothy Cairns told Arlene Foster about Mr Johnston's alleged involvement in trying to keep the RHI scheme open.

Mr Johnston has consistently denied any involvement in attempting to frustrate plans to close or keep the flawed scheme open.

On Thursday, the inquiry will also hear from the former chair of Stormont's enterprise committee, SDLP assembly member Patsy McGlone.