Image caption Michael Doran said Action Renewables knew there would be no cost control mechanism to prevent the RHI scheme being exploited for profit

A group that promoted itself as the "leading authority" on renewable heat knew from the outset that NI's green energy scheme was flawed, an inquiry has heard.

Michael Doran runs Action Renewables, which helps businesses move from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

He is appearing at the inquiry into the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme.

It was set up in 2012 to encourage uptake of eco-friendly heat systems, but huge subsidies led to a £490m bill.

Its failings led to the establishment of a public inquiry in January 2017, which is investigating who holds responsibility for what went wrong with the scheme.

The final cost of the ill-fated scheme will have to be picked up by NI taxpayers.

On Wednesday, Mr Doran, who has been head of Action Renewables since 2009, said his organisation had known from the early days of the RHI scheme that there would be no cost control mechanism to prevent the scheme being exploited for profit.

Action Renewables provided advice to an assembly committee prior to the introduction of the scheme, but did not mention this.

It made more financial sense for businesses to install multiple 99kW boilers, which ran on wood pellets, in order to be eligible for the most lucrative subsidy, as opposed to one larger boiler, which would have been more energy efficient but would not have provided as great a rate of return.

'Put the brakes on'

A similar scheme in Great Britain did have tariffs built in, so that it could not be manipulated for profit.

Mr Doran said the reason it had not raised the issue was because he felt it could have delayed the scheme's introduction by more than a year.

"I had a balanced decision to make, which was whether to allow a scheme to go ahead which wasn't perfect, or to put the brakes on the scheme and maybe hold it up for another year or two," he said.

It was not until summer 2015 that officials in Stormont's enterprise department - which set the scheme up - realised the extent of budgetary problems and started looking at plans to introduce cost controls.

The scheme had to be shut down entirely the following February.

Inquiry chairman Sir Patrick Coghlin asked Mr Doran whether he now believes he should have had "greater regard" to the potential waste of public money.

Mr Doran said one of his organisation's charitable objectives was to promote the uptake of renewable energy.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The RHI public inquiry is being chaired by Sir Patrick Coghlin and has heard 98 days of evidence so far

But inquiry counsel Donal Lunny said another of the objectives was to promote energy efficiency.

Mr Doran said the department had promised annual reviews and audits, both of which should have led to the introduction of a tiered tariff.

That would have ensured that applicants were not overcompensated with a high tariff for 20 years.

Sir Patrick asked at what point Action Renewables raised issues about the uncapped nature of the scheme once it got under way.

Mr Doran said the organisation had never done that.

'Contagion'

"Well, then I fail to understand what happened with the balance," Sir Patrick said.

Mr Doran said he could not remember why he decided not to raise the scheme flaws with the enterprise committee at Stormont in 2013, given the passage of time.

"I accept that we might not now be in the situation that we are if we had recommended that (tiering)," he said.

He said he now "abhors" the situation in the renewable heat industry, following the fallout of the RHI scheme.

"It's not just bad for renewable heat, but now there's no support for the renewable sector; there's a contagion in the industry," he added.

"If the inquiry finds any criticism of the industry, I'll put my hand up."

Mr Lunny said a key question the inquiry was trying to establish with Mr Doran was whether his organisation became a "facilitator of energy inefficiency" in relation to the RHI scheme.

Image caption The RHI scheme was established to encourage uptake of eco-friendly heat systems over the use of fossil fuels, but there were loopholes in its design

The inquiry was also told Mr Doran had failed to provide the inquiry with a large number of potentially relevant documents until earlier this week.

He only gave the inquiry 220 pages of material last year.

On Monday, the inquiry finally received 2,659 pages of additional documents from Action Renewables.

Mr Lunny said Mr Doran has not yet provided an explanation for the delay in handing over the documents.

The inquiry also heard that Action Renewables was asked by Stormont's enterprise department to become involved in carrying out inspections of RHI boilers.

Inspections

Asked if he saw any conflict of interest in doing that work, given Action Renewables had been involved in about a quarter of all RHI applications, Mr Doran said: "Yes we did, we thought it wouldn't be appropriate for us to carry out that work."

Action Renewables did not carry out any inspections on behalf of the enterprise department, he added.

Later, Mr Doran accepted that advice he gave to people considering putting in RHI boilers could be described as manipulating or exploiting the scheme.

As Action Renewables' managing director, Mr Doran gave presentations about RHI in 2011, before it officially opened in November 2012.

They included projected incomes from the initiative and pointed out that much bigger returns could be collected, if people installed smaller 99kW boilers that were eligible for the scheme's most lucrative subsidy.

'Bad blood?'

Asked if he thought that was an appropriate thing for Action Renewables - as a charity - to do, Mr Doran replied: "Yes."

He said the organisation was trying to encourage people to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable energy, and by pointing out the better returns it increased the chance that people would "take it up".

Sir Patrick said it seemed Action Renewables had walked a "very, very fine line".

Mr Doran also told the inquiry he did not feel inclined to communicate with the Enterprise Department about potential problems with the RHI scheme, because the pair did not work well together.

Mr Doran said there had been two disputes about money, which had led to a "cool down" in the relationship.

"I wasn't inclined to engage with them for various reasons," he said.

Image caption Mr Doran is facing question from RHI inquiry counsel, barrister Donal Lunny

"Was there a degree of bad blood?" asked Mr Lunny.

Mr Doran said he would not go that far, but acknowledged the disputes soured the relationship Action Renewables had with the department.

He also said he believed the department "would have been happier if Action Renewables didn't exist".

Mr Doran is also a founder and former head of the Renewable Heat Association NI - a group representing RHI scheme claimants that lost a legal challenge against Stormont's economy department for its decision to make big cuts to the subsidies on offer.

On Thursday, the inquiry will hear from the former chair of Stormont's enterprise committee, the SDLP assembly member Patsy McGlone.