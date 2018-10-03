Image copyright News Letter

Political stories of one shape or another lead all of Northern Ireland's main newspapers on Wednesday.

The Irish News reports on the fall-out from DUP leader Arlene Foster's remarks about the Good Friday Agreement, which she said was not "sacrosanct".

The former first minister is criticised by nationalists and the Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann, with Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar vowing to "defend its primacy".

"It is not a piece of British legislation. It is an international agreement between the British and Irish governments, as well as a multi-party agreement," he said.

'Grief-stricken'

The paper also carries a report on its front page about the death of a young man in a road crash in County Fermanagh.

Piaras Mac Giolla Rua, aged 19, died in a three-car collision near Lisnaskea on Monday.

The teenager is the nephew of Sinn Féin MLA Seán Lynch, while his mother Ruth Lynch is a former party councillor.

His uncle tells the paper: "The family are grief-stricken. He had just run into town on an errand."

A potentially important witness to the RHI Inquiry who provided information to others about impending cost controls is in Australia, according to the News Letter.

'Off the dole'

Fergal Hegarty left Northern Ireland a year ago and is not due to return until the end of this year or early next year, by which time the inquiry is due to be finished.

Tuesday's sitting of the inquiry was told that it had not even received a witness statement from Mr Hegarty, who works at renewable energy company Alternative Heat Ltd.

He was named by the newspaper in 2017 as having shared information he received from civil servants about impending cost controls with others in the renewable industry.

Elsewhere in the paper, a former employment minister confirms he is 'off the dole' after landing a new job with a victims' group.

Former UUP MLA and Stormont minister Danny Kennedy has been appointed as a welfare support officer for the Ely Centre in Enniskillen, where he will help Troubles victims to claim the benefits to which they are entitled.

He had himself been claiming welfare support after losing his Assembly seat in March 2017.

Mr Kennedy said: "It was the first time in my life doing that, and in many ways, it was a chastening experience.

"That's life, but I'm opening a new chapter with this new post and I look forward to making a contribution."

'Waste of police time'

The TUV and Sinn Féin may appear to share little in common, but members of each party have attracted the attention of police after comments made on social media during the recent recall petition in North Antrim, according to The Belfast Telegraph.

TUV councillor Timothy Gaston said he voluntarily attended Ballymena PSNI station to be questioned about a Facebook post in which he stated he had signed the petition to oust the DUP MP Ian Paisley.

Philip McGuigan, a Sinn Féin MLA, said he had also been contacted by police seeking an interview and added he was willing to attend a police station.

Mr Gaston told the paper he believed it was "a waste of police time".

Mr Paisley said last month that he had made "at least three specific complaints" to police about comments made.

'Daddy would have been besotted'

Breaking away from politics, both the News Letter and The Belfast Telegraph front pages show the first photo of the baby daughter of the late road racer William Dunlop, who was killed during a competition in July.

Willa Wren Dunlop was born on September 15 and is pictured sleeping on top of her father's racing gloves, while her big sister, two-year-old Ella, gives her a kiss on the head.

The photo was released on William's official website under the heading 'Our Little WD.'

Mum Janine said: "She has the most amazing big sister and there is no question that Daddy would have been besotted. Grateful for two precious girls who are keeping my heart beating."

Inside The Belfast Telegraph, Declan Donnelly, one half of TV duo Ant and Dec, lends his support to a campaign to halt a controversial mine in the Sperrins.

Cemetery plans rejected

Responding to plans to develop a gold mine at Slieve Gallion, Declan tweeted: "This is such a magical area where my paternal family has lived for hundreds of years and still resides.

"I have laid stones at its summit. It would be a travesty to destroy this wonderful mountain."

The Daily Mirror reports that plans for a 96-acre 'super cemetery' on the route of the Ulster Grand Prix circuit have been scrapped.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Borough Council rejected the plans for the graveyard at Quarterland Road in Dundrod on Monday.

Des Stewart, chairperson of the Ulster Grand Prix supporters' club, said there had been a "groundswell of opinion against the cemetery among race fans".

Meanwhile, despite being a four-time World Superbike Champion, Jonathan Rea has revealed he still does not have a licence to ride on public roads.

Although he has a licence for a car, he has "no time" to get his bike licence at present.

"I really want to get my bike licence. I would like to get an old vintage type bike to ride to the shops... but I have no time to get my licence at the minute."