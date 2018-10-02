Image caption Newry High's management said the allegations did not involve anyone currently connected to the school

Police are investigating historic abuse allegations at Newry High School in County Down.

In a statement, the school said the allegations "relate to a period several decades ago and not to any individual currently connected with the school".

It said there "is no suggestion of any current safeguarding concerns or issues in respect of Newry High School".

The PSNI said detectives from its public protection branch are investigating.