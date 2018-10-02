Newry High School: PSNI investigate historic abuse claims
- 2 October 2018
Police are investigating historic abuse allegations at Newry High School in County Down.
In a statement, the school said the allegations "relate to a period several decades ago and not to any individual currently connected with the school".
It said there "is no suggestion of any current safeguarding concerns or issues in respect of Newry High School".
The PSNI said detectives from its public protection branch are investigating.