Image copyright Family Image caption Three-month-old Cárágh Walsh died in February 2014

The sound of a baby in distress could be heard when her father's 999 call was played to a Belfast inquest on Tuesday.

Three-month-old Crag Walsh died in hospital two days after emergency services were called to her west Belfast home in February 2014.

In court the child's mother cried and put her head in her hands.

During the call an operator asked the baby's father, Christopher O'Neill, who was crying throughout it, to check for signs of breathing.

At one stage Mr O'Neill, from Glasveigh Park in Twinbrook, told the operator he feared his daughter was going to die.

The call ended when a paramedic arrived at the address.

Cárágh died two days later at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Her father, Mr O'Neill, was initially charged and later cleared by a jury of her murder.

The inquest, which began at Belfast Coroners Court on Monday, is expected to last for five days.