Image caption Alan Hegan told the RHI inquiry he voiced frustration 'in several directions' that the scheme was not designed properly

Officials who oversaw NI's botched green energy scheme have been accused of knowing there were critical flaws in its set up, but "nobody cared".

The claim was made by Alan Hegan, who runs a County Tyrone biomass boiler installation firm.

He is appearing at the inquiry into the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme.

It was set up in 2012 to encourage businesses to uptake eco-friendly heat systems, but overgenerous subsidies left NI taxpayers with a £490m bill.

Its failings led to the establishment of a public inquiry in January 2017.

On Tuesday, Mr Hegan, who is a director at Hegan Biomass Ltd, a renewable heating systems firm based in Dungannon, criticised the way in which the NI scheme had been designed.

'Glittering packaging'

It made more financial sense for firms to install multiple 99kw boilers, which ran on wood pellets, in order to be eligible for the most lucrative subsidy, as opposed to one larger boiler, which would have been more energy efficient but would not have provided as great a rate of return.

"The economics... didn't work for anything above 99kW in Northern Ireland... the mathematics didn't work and no business therefore invested in larger boilers," said Mr Hegan.

"I believe the incentive wasn't enough to justify a larger boiler."

He said biomass was not normally a financially attractive option for firms to switch to, but the nature of the RHI scheme was such that it provided a very generous incentive to get companies to do just that.

"Cars are sold on miles per gallon, toys are sold on glitter and packaging, this was an incentive scheme. That would have been the main point a business owner would have considered," he said.

Inquiry panellist Dame Una O'Brien said it seemed the non-domestic RHI scheme was "covered in glittering packaging" and that it was a "no-brainer" for businesses to install more smaller boilers in order to generate a bigger payback.

Inquiry chairman Sir Patrick Coghlin said if it seemed obvious to Mr Hegan that the scheme was designed so that businesses would opt for the smaller boilers, why did it take so long for the creators of the scheme to figure it out.

Image caption The RHI scheme was established to encourage uptake of eco-friendly heat systems over the use of fossil fuels, but there were loopholes in its design

Stormont officials have said they only realised the scale of the problem several years after the scheme became operational, and cost controls ultimately were not introduced until November 2015.

Mr Hegan replied: "I believe they knew."

Sir Patrick asked Mr Hegan what he felt a possible motive could have been, to have a scheme that offered a "profit rather than just an incentive".

Mr Hegan said he believed the plan was to "rapidly encourage" people to sign up in order to help achieve a key target for increasing renewable heat use in Northern Ireland by 2020.

'Voiced frustration'

"As time went on, that level should've gone down," he said, adding that he "wouldn't have designed the scheme the way it was designed".

A similar scheme in Great Britain did have tariffs built in, so that it could not be manipulated for profit.

Mr Hegan said he raised his concerns with the enterprise department, which designed the scheme, but added: "Anything, any time I saw it, we would have objected. Nobody wanted to hear it, nobody cared, should energy efficiency have been built in, of course."

The enterprise department has said there was a "conspiracy of silence" from some businesses and others within the renewables industry, who were aware of the problems but did not raise them with officials.

Mr Hegan said he had "voiced frustration" in several directions, but that he felt RHI was a government policy and the incentive was the main driver for pushing the scheme forward.

"I was under the illusion there were people a lot more qualified and intelligent than I was making these decisions," he said.

"We weren't there to set policy or argue with the department we were supposed to be trying to work with."

The inquiry will hear from a number of biomass installers this week, as well as the former chair of Stormont's enterprise committee, the SDLP assembly member Patsy McGlone.