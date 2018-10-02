Image copyright News Letter

The possibility of the PSNI returning to 50/50 Protestant-Catholic recruitment dominates Tuesday's front pages.

Temporary deputy chief constable Stephen Martin has refused to rule out a return to the policy, which ended in 2011 after a decade.

He revealed that only one in five recent recruits have been Catholic, with the number of Catholic officers making up less than a third of the overall force.

Mr Martin said that if the number of Catholic officers does not begin to increase he believes that "in those circumstances all options would need to be considered".

In The News Letter, DUP leader Arlene Foster says 50/50 recruitment is "not the answer".

Image caption Temporary deputy chief constable Stephen Martin refused to rule out a return to 50/50 recruitment

"It causes more problems than it cures... people should be appointed on merit, not on the basis of what church they attend or their religious affiliation," she said.

'Institutionalised sectarianism'

The paper quotes former Police Federation chairman Jimmy Spratt, who said Sinn Féin "only paid lip service to this during my time on the board".

In The Irish News, Mrs Foster's party colleague Gregory Campbell labels the policy as "institutionalised sectarianism".

However, both Sinn Féin and the SDLP welcome the prospect of a return to an enforced quota.

Sinn Féin policing spokesman Gerry Kelly said that 50/50 was "necessary to address decades of imbalance in the make-up of the police and was only one part of wholesale reforms".

Image caption Sinn Féin policing spokesman Gerry Kelly said that 50/50 was "necessary to address decades of imbalance"

"Sinn Féin welcomes positive measures taken to address barriers to recruitment, but more needs to be done."

Describing 50/50 as a "positive development and very welcome", the SDLP's Dolores Kelly accused Sinn Féin of being "wishy-washy" in its attitude towards Catholics joining the PSNI.

Teenage hackers

The Belfast Telegraph opts for a different front page story, reporting that teenage cyber criminals stole almost £600,000 from more than 300 victims last year.

The Organised Crime Task Force has indicated that the average profile of the "typical cyber criminal" is a 17-year-old video gamer.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The "typical cyber criminal" in Northern Ireland is a 17-year-old video gamer

Just five arrests of suspected cyber criminals were made in Northern Ireland in the 12 months to March this year.

Staying on the subject of crime, there are more than 100 organised criminal gangs operating across Northern Ireland, according to The Irish News.

A quarter are believed to be linked to paramilitaries, with millions of pounds being extorted from small businesses.

"Those operating in working class communities across the country are struggling to make ends meet and having to pay this totally illegal taxation to paramilitary thugs," said Detective Superintendent Bobby Singleton.

'Abandon or change' legacy plans

In The News Letter, there is criticism of the government's legacy proposals, with a victims' group claiming that 90% of people who attended their public meetings on the issue expressed anger at the plans.

Ahead of a consultation which ends on Friday, the South-East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) said that "over 90% indicated that they wished to see the proposals changed or abandoned".

SEFF's Ken Funston said: "The draft bill before us is principally directed against retired members of the security forces and will not meaningfully investigate the role of the the terrorist gangs who were responsible for over 3,000 murders."

The awarding of £625,000 in damages to the family of a man shot dead on Bloody Sunday also makes the front pages of all three main newspapers.

A photo of Gerry McKinney's daughters, Regina and Martina, hugging outside the High Court in Belfast after the award was announced features on the front pages of The Irish News and The Belfast Telegraph, while The News Letter also carries the story.

Another photo on the front of The Belfast Telegraph shows the last picture taken together of American couple Caroline Munroe and her husband Michael, just three hours before he was killed in a road crash in County Antrim.

Days into their honeymoon in Northern Ireland, 31-year-old Michael died from injuries sustained in the collision in Armoy last week, on a trip to see the Dark Hedges made famous in the TV series Game of Thrones.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Legislation preventing bosses from keeping tips will be extended to Northern Ireland

A group based in Londonderry, Life After, is raising funds to help Caroline, who was treated in Altnagelvin Hospital, to cover the costs of repatriating Mr Munroe to Connecticut.

Christopher Sherrard from Life After said: "This poor girl came to Ireland on her honeymoon with her groom, full of excitement and happiness, but two weeks later, she has had to make the sad journey back home alone where she will have to try and pick up the pieces without her beloved Michael."

Sugar drinks warning

The Daily Mirror leads with a father warning of the dangers of sugar-filled drinks after the death of his teenage son.

Lewis Albon, aged 13, died from a blood clot.

His father, Stephen, has called for health warnings on the front of bottles and cans.

"He might have been big for his age but it was not through what he was eating, I think it was the fizzy drinks that was his downfall," he said.

Meanwhile, a trade union has urged the government to extend proposals to Northern Ireland which would ban bosses from using tips to pay staff.

Unite said that the legislation is "long overdue and must apply in full to Northern Ireland".

The Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has told the newspaper that the law will be devolved and apply to Northern Ireland.