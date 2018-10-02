Image caption Many incidents of extortion are rarely reported to the PSNI for fear of repercussions

Thousands of businesses across Northern Ireland could still be victims of extortion by criminal gangs, according to the taskforce set up to tackle paramilitaries.

In its annual report, the Organised Crime Task Force (OCTF) said paramilitary groups are extorting small businesses.

This includes racketeering of building sites in towns and cities.

Illegal money lending is also believed to be continuing.

Detective Superintendent Bobby Singelton said a range of businesses have been threatened with extortion.

"They include small businesses, the likes of nail bars, tanning salons, restaurants and fast food delivery."

He said that many businesses "fear the repercussions of engaging in the criminal justice process".

The report said that offenders are using the internet and social media to carry out extortions.

Attacks can vary from ransomware attacks to sextortion, a form of sexual exploitation online.

Increase in criminal seizures

According to the OCTF annual report, there was a boost in criminal asset seizures last year.

In total, the taskforce seized £1.9m worth of criminal assets.

The seizure of illegal drugs was also up by 24% from 5,500 in 2016/17 to 6,872 in 2017/18.

The taskforce dismantled, frustrated or disrupted 183 organised crime groups, an increase of 42%.

Image caption The Organised Crime Task Force carried out 7,000 separate drug seizures

It carried out 7,000 separate drug seizures.

The taskforce, which was established in 2000, also helped rescue 36 potential victims of modern slavery.

'Making NI a safe space'

Criminal assets recovered from convicted offenders are reinvested for the benefit of the local community, according to Anthony Harbinson, Department of Justice director of safer communities.

More than £947,000 was returned directly to law enforcement agencies, Public Prosecution Service and Courts Service to enhance further recovery of criminal assets.

Mr Harbinson said that significant progress is also being made in protecting in protecting people and businesses against cybercrime.

"Ultimately, to end the harm that is caused by organised crime and paramilitarism, we need a whole-societal response," said Mr Harbinson.

"I call on everyone to play their role in making Northern Ireland a safe place where we respect the law and each other by reporting crime and suspicious activity."