Image caption Royal Portrush Golf Club will host the Open during the peak of the seaside town's busy summer season

Small business owners in Portrush have said they are concerned transport arrangements around next year's Open Championship could discourage and even prevent people coming into their town.

About 40 traders held a meeting with Causeway Coast and Glen Council to discuss its plans for the event.

The Open is returning to the coastal town next July for the first time since 1951.

Tickets for all four days at Royal Portrush Golf Club have sold out.

'Non-golfers'

While the championship is predicted to generate about £80m for the Northern Ireland economy, some businesses say they are concerned that traffic and travel disruption will have an impact on their summer trade.

Ricky Martin from Alive Surf School told the meeting in Portrush Town Hall that about a third of his annual business is done over a two-week period in mid-July.

Image caption About 40 traders attended the meeting in Portrush Town Hall

Next year, that July fortnight coincides with the week leading up to the Open and the week the tournament takes place.

Mr Martin added that a shortage of parking in the town during the championship would damage his business.

"If our customers can't physically come and park at West Strand, that's obviously a real massive detrimental impact on the business," he said.

"What I want to know is what provisions have been looked at to get non-golfers into town?"

'Exclusive parking'

A number of business owners said they were unhappy that a car park on Dunluce Avenue will be out of use for a number of weeks in the autumn to allow resurfacing to take place.

They also said they were concerned that the completed car park would be for the "exclusive use of coaches" during the event.

The local authority's director of leisure and development, Richard Baker, said while the last day of practice and the four competition days would be the busiest in terms of attendance, the traffic and transport system would be in place for the entire week.

"I am not going to pretend that there isn't going to be disruption during the event, but the legacy from the event and the opportunity for Portrush to grow and develop is there as well.

"We've got to look beyond the event," he said.

Image caption Richard Baker said the council would ensure Portrush "comes alive" during the Open

Mr Baker added that a park-and-ride facility which is being provided for golf spectators would also be made available to visitors to Portrush.

The sell-out attendance at next year's event is expected to result in 190,000 spectators coming through the gates.

'Opportunity'

Outside the meeting, Rosie Stewart from the 'Blue Moon' store said traders were "very dependent on the trade during July and August".

"There are very valid concerns around parking, around traffic because we are a peninsula and it's always a problem in Portrush even on a busy summer's day, let alone with an event the size of the Open."

Image caption Rosie Stewart said traders had concerns about customer access during their busiest time of year

She also said she there was an opportunity for traders to capitalise on the event.

"I do feel that with a bit of creative thinking and engagement with the council maybe we will be able to run this into something really, really productive for the town."

The meeting was organised by Russell Smyth from the 'Home and Hardware' store who said there had been "very little" consultation with traders.

"The biggest concern is the lack of car parking for families to come to the town, you know the golf is going to be its own event but at the end of the week we have eight weeks to make our trade to hopefully survive the rest of the year until the next summer comes along," he said.

Business owners also raised the issue of the tournament organisers' no re-admission policy which prevents spectators from leaving and returning to the course once they have entered.

Mr Baker described it as a "red herring" and added that "less than one percent of the spectators at Portstewart (during the Irish Open in 2017) entered the course, left the course and re-entered".

Image caption The meeting was organised by businessman Russell Smyth

He added that Causeway Coast and Glen's Council is investing more than £17m in Portrush in the run up to the event.

"Clearly that level of construction work and preparation is going to come at a cost and we can't expect to prepare and deliver an event without causing a certain amount of disruption."

He added that the council's goal is to make Portrush an extension of the Open.

"We will animate the town - we will make sure there are events and activities, that there is music in the bars.

"We want to put big screens up to cover the golf in the town itself.

"So all the way from the harbour, Antrim Gardens, Kerr Street Green, Station Square where we are standing now, we want to make sure that it's animated and the town comes alive," he said.