Image caption A "statute of limitations" would prevent security force members being prosecuted for offences early in the Troubles

The Northern Ireland Secretary has said she could not support a so-called statute of limitations for Troubles-related killings by former soldiers.

Karen Bradley's comments come days before the closure of a consultation period on legacy matters.

A statute of limitations would prevent military veterans from being prosecuted.

The issue was not included in a consultation document launched in May.

The consultation period comes to an end on Friday, having been extended by three weeks following a request by stakeholders who said they needed more time to respond.

Speaking about various legacy issues in an article posted on the website eamonnmallie.com on Sunday night, Mrs Bradley said she could not support a statute of limitations.

She added that this was because it would also have to be extended to former paramilitaries.

"I am aware that some people wanted to see the option of a statute of limitations included in the consultation, while others were strongly opposed to the idea," she said.

"We owe a debt of gratitude to the bravery of the soldiers and police officers who upheld the rule of law and were themselves accountable to it.

Image caption Secretary of State Karen Bradley said she could not support a statute of limitations for soldiers

"I fully understand the concerns that have been raised, but a statute of limitations would not be possible under international law without extending it to terrorists. That is something I could not support."

The Irish government and nationalist politicians strongly opposed the inclusion of a statute of limitations proposal in any consultation.

The idea has previously received support from some Conservative MPs who objected to former soldiers being pursued in relation to cases dating back to the 1970s.

The consultation document 'Addressing the Legacy of Northern Ireland's Past' outlines plans for: