Image copyright JamesBrey Image caption Police in the 'North Region' dealt with more than 30 calls related to fireworks this weekend

The PSNI has issued a Facebook warning about the dangers of illegal fireworks, following a spate of "horrifying" incidents across Northern Ireland.

In the post, police in the 'North Region', stretching from Londonderry to Antrim, said they had dealt with more than 30 calls this weekend.

It said houses occupied by elderly and disabled people had been targeted in attacks using illegal fireworks.

"The consequences of these actions are all too obvious," it read.

On Friday, fireworks were thrown at vehicles and then at a petrol station on the Woodburn Road in Carrickfergus, County Antrim.

Earlier in the week, two wheelchair users in Ballymena reported fireworks being thrown onto the flat roof of their property.

Appealing to the public to work with police to keep illegal fireworks off the streets, the message read: "When fireworks are on the street, it's nearly too late, with everyone chasing their tales.

"We are dedicated to preventing them getting to the streets, but as always, we need your help.