Six councils in Northern Ireland have submitted proposals to the government which could create 20,000 jobs over 10 years.

They hope to secure £1bn from the Treasury and other sources as part of a city deal.

City deals are packages of funding and decision making powers which allow councils to boost the economy through large projects.

Universities and colleges have also worked on the proposals.

Funding will come from the Treasury, the executive and councils.

Northern Ireland has been without a power-sharing administration since January 2017, but that should not hinder a city deal being given the green light.

Chancellor Philip Hammond will announce if the investment will get the go-ahead and how much the government will provide in his Autumn budget.

The aim is to secure £450m from the Treasury which will be matched by the executive.

What is a city deal?

A City Deal is an agreement between government and a city. It gives the city and its surrounding area certain powers and freedom to:

Take charge and responsibility of decisions that affect their area

Do what they think is best to help businesses grow

Create economic growth

Decide how public money should be spent

Belfast City Council has partnered with councils Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ards and North Down, Lisburn and Castlereagh, Mid and East Antrim, and Newry, Mourne and Down, universities and higher education institutions to pitch for the investment.

The envisaged deal, which has now been submitted to Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley, focuses on four key investment pillars - digital and innovation, infrastructure, tourism-led regeneration and skills and employability.

Image caption Belfast Lord Mayor Deirdre Hargey

Belfast Lord Mayor Deirdre Hargey said negotiations with government will now be "ramped up".

"We've been working hard with executive departments which are still functioning, still running, still have budgets and we are confident this partnership arrangement between councils and executive departments will deliver on this £1bn investment in the long term," she said.

Londonderry is also working to secure a city deal that would help drive investment in the north west.

The Belfast Regional City Deal envisages: