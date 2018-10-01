Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Former Ireland rugby captain Brian O'Driscoll playing a Lambeg drum

It was one of the unlikeliest images of the Northern Ireland summer - and a social media viral sensation.

Ireland rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll on the Twelfth of July, playing a Lambeg drum - an instrument synonymous with the Orange Order and Protestant culture.

Even the man himself has to admit, with a laugh, that reaction was "a bit of a mixed bag".

"Some positivity," he added, with some "from an Orange perspective" appreciating that he would "try something that is of huge importance to them".

The former Ireland captain told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme that some people "down in the south" were "appalled", others "full of talk on social media".

Some of it was unsavoury, he said.

O'Driscoll was in Loughgall, County Armagh, on 12 July this year filming Shoulder to Shoulder, a documentary looking at the challenges that faced Irish rugby internationals - north and south - who played together in an all-island team despite the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Orange history

The prospect of a man best known for scoring tries getting flak for having a go on a drum may seem strange to anyone outside of Ireland, but it was a significant gesture.

The Twelfth is the biggest event in the Orange Order's calendar - tens of thousands of people attend events marking the 1690 Battle of the Boyne, when William III, better known as William of Orange or King Billy, defeated the Catholic King James II in County Meath.

Orangeism, the annual parades and the accompanying music - including the booming Lambeg - are described by supporters as a cornerstone of Protestant culture in Northern Ireland.

Many Catholics, however, argue the Order and 12 July parades are divisive and exclusionary. An argument between two sides that only became more bitter during the Troubles.

For O'Driscoll, however, born in Dublin and first capped as an Irish international in 1999 after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, there was only a moment of wondering whether he had done the right thing.

"When I woke up the next day I was proud that I'd put myself out of my comfort zone and I had done something that maybe not everyone would do.

"If I was asked to do it again, would I give it a go? I absolutely would."

Conflict

In some ways, O'Driscoll's beating of a different kind of drum was somewhat appropriate given what he was doing in Loughgall that day.

His documentary, Shoulder to Shoulder, takes a look at how Ireland's rugby team endured during the conflict and destruction in Northern Ireland. Unlike football, Ireland's rugby squad are made up of an all-island team.

O'Driscoll earned a world-record 140th cap in his final international appearance at the home of Irish rugby in March 2014.

He is widely lauded as the best player Ireland has ever produced.

Some of Ireland's best ever players - Willie John McBride, Mike Gibson and Ollie Campbell - were Northern Ireland Protestants, who played with teammates from the Republic who had little understanding of the Troubles.

"I've always played rugby in a peaceful Ireland," said O'Driscoll. "But to hear Davy Irwin, Willie John McBride, David Duckham talking about their experiences of playing rugby throughout the Troubles - it was so eye-opening."

McBride's testimony of being in Belfast during Bloody Friday, when the IRA detonated more than 20 bombs in Belfast, killing 19 people, was particularly striking to O'Driscoll.

"He's talking about being a bank manager and being told to evacuate the building but running downstairs and outside and not knowing where the next explosion is going to come from - are you running towards it or running away from it?

"I suppose the real leader in him thought very clearly, I need to get to some waste ground, it's probably unlikely they're going to put any bombs in waste ground.

"So he went a couple of blocks and that's where he saw someone from his local village and he manage to get a lift out of town that day."

He added: "When I was growing up and doing Irish history, Dublin was still far enough away from Belfast where you don't have to understand the existence properly.

"But when you link it together with people that have played in the green jersey and captained Ireland, like Willie John, it makes that link much less tenuous.

"It's direct - and I suppose, in another world, it could've been you."

'Portadown hiding'

Apart from the social media stick - and support - O'Driscoll received over his Lambeg drumming, he did say that filming the documentary also led to more direct threats on social media.

"I was told not to wear my Irish jersey in Portadown or eight guys would be there to give me a hiding," he said. "My first thoughts were, 'gosh, I don't know why they need eight guys'.

"It felt like an inadvertent compliment that they couldn't get the job done with four. But that stuff doesn't concern me at all."

Instead, O'Driscoll was more focused on what former internationals were telling him - that even the Troubles "never deviated what it meant playing for Ireland".

"We weren't concerned with the political and religious divide that was going on in the background, we only saw ourselves as a united team.

"I think that's the amazing story that has gone throughout. There was so little commonality in many areas and yet we were able to come together and perform as a united Ireland."