Image caption Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the fire to contact them

Three animals have been killed after an arson attack on a farm in Fermanagh.

It is understood the fire broke out at a large shed on the Killsmullen Road in Tedd at around 22:30 on Wednesday night.

A cow and two calves were in the shed at the time.

Expensive farm equipment, including tractors, was also completely destroyed. The fire was started deliberately, according to the Northern Ireland Fire Service.

PSNI Detective Constable Linda Strawbridge said: "The shed housed a cow and two calves and contained high value farm equipment, including tractors. Sadly the animals died as a result of the fire and the equipment was completely destroyed.

"The Fire Service has now determined that the fire was started deliberately and the matter has been passed to police."

Police have appealed for anyone with information or who was in the area at the time to contact them.