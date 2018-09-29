Man charged over Ballyhackamore restaurant stabbing
- 29 September 2018
A 45-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in a restaurant in east Belfast on Friday.
The incident happened in Ballyhackamore, police said.
The defendant is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).