Image copyright STATSports Image caption Italian side AS Roma are among clients of Newry data firm STATSports

The co-founder of a leading County Down technology firm has said Brexit is creating a lot of uncertainty for firms like his.

Sean O'Connor, from STATSports, said the company had made preparations for the period after the UK leaves the European Union, but that no-one really knew what lay ahead.

He was speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Inside Business programme.

The Newry firm recently announced hundreds of new jobs.

The UK is due to leave the EU on 29 March 2019.

One of the main sticking points in negotiations is the Irish border.

Both sides agree they do not want a "hard border", such as customs posts or a network of surveillance cameras, but have not agreed how to achieve this.

STATSports, which is based near the border with the Republic of Ireland, is a world leader in GPS sports player tracking.

'Open-ended question'

"We're taking lots of steps and taking the right advice," he said.

"We're confident with the position that we're in and we have taken the appropriate measures, but somebody has just thrown a rugby ball in the air and you're asking which way is it going to bounce.

"It's hard to really prepare yourself when you're not sure what exactly is going to happen, and the people involved aren't sure what's really going to happen.

"It's an open-ended question and I'm not sure that anybody has got the right answers yet."

Inside Business is broadcast on BBC Radio Ulster on Sundays at 1330 BST and on Mondays at 1830 BST.