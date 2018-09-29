Five police officers have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in a block of flats in north Belfast.

The blaze broke out at about 05:40 BST on Saturday in Flax Street.

The PSNI officers, who were first to arrive on the scene, went into the apartment block to evacuate residents.

A man, who was removed from the building by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), was arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Det Seg Stephen Gardiner commended the bravery of the officers, praising their "selflessness and commitment to protecting the public".

He said they had "ensured the residents of the building were removed from harm's way and were kept safe."

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said all residents had now been able to return to their homes.

"There is lots of worry given the number of incidents that have happened at these apartments," Mr McCusker said.

"But the main thing is the quick actions of the emergency services - and we thank them for that - has prevented death, has prevented serious injuries from this incident."