Image caption Some of the Darragh Henry's medical kit

People with severe allergies have been told they can use their EpiPens safely past their normal expiry date, amid a shortage of the adrenaline pens.

The medicines regulator said it had agreed to extend the use-by date of some EpiPens by four months.

The government says it is working with the makers to resolve the issue.

On Friday, a Belfast mother of a boy with life-threatening allergies warned that the shortage of the devices was putting her son in danger.

Michelle Henry's son Darragh, 9, has multiple allergies to food, the environment and medicine.

He relies on the adrenaline pens in case of a severe anaphylactic reaction.

But problems in the production of EpiPen have led to a shortage.

The Department of Health has said there are two alternative adrenaline auto-injector products available in the UK.

Image copyright Henry family Image caption Michelle Henry and her son Darragh, who she said has been described as having a "full Monty" of allergies

EpiPen is the biggest brand of adrenaline auto-injector on the market.

The distributors, Mylan, said supply problems were due to manufacturing issues.

But the shortages have had a knock-on effect on alternative products Jext and Emerade.

The Pharmaceutical Service Negotiation Committee (PSNC), which negotiates with the government and NHS on behalf of pharmacies, said the supply of other products is likely to be constrained until the EpiPen situation has been resolved.

Ms Henry said her son Darragh has been referred to as "the full Monty" by a consultant because of "the multitude of allergies".

Darragh's allergies are so extreme he once stopped breathing after omelettes were served on a flight.

'Most important thing'

The vapours from the cooked eggs, released when other passengers around the family opened the meal packaging, were enough to trigger a reaction.

"I had everything out of the medipack and thankfully he was fine," Michelle recalled.

After difficulties getting EpiPens three years ago, Darragh now uses one of the alternatives and the family keeps six of the pens at any one time.

Image caption With the EpiPen shortage continuing, the Henry family switched to an alternative - Jext

Darragh carries two, as does his mother, and two are left at his school. Other children may need as many as 10, if they go to childcare facilities or spend time at their grandparents.

"Adrenaline pens are the one most important thing in your medical kit to save your child or an adult in a severe anaphylactic situation," said Michelle.

"Good practice dictates you should have two adrenaline pens, in case a double dose is required and also in case you have a problem with that first pen - a needle breaks, it doesn't inject the adrenaline as it should do."

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption EpiPen is the biggest brand of adrenaline auto-injector on the market

"Two to three years ago I was faced with the exact same problem and I understand there's a current issue, so it's not a one-off.

"If you ask me, it's actually an increasing problem.

'Just as effective'

Mylan said pharmaceutical company Pfizer was "working hard" to increase production of EpiPens and supply would stabilise towards the end of the year.

The Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) said it was actively monitoring the availability of all adrenaline auto-injectors in conjunction with wholesalers, and has issued advice to prescribers and community pharmacies in Northern Ireland.

In response to the shortages, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it had agreed to a request by Mylan, the company behind EpiPen, to extend the expiry date of some batches of the 0.3mg version of the device.

Click here to see which batches have been extended

The MHRA said it made the decision after it was given evidence that showed the shelf life of the 0.3mg pen was 20 months from the date it was manufactured.

It said the devices would work "just as effectively" during the extended expiry period.

But the extension does not apply to the 0.15mg version, given to children under 30kg.

Mylan has no stock of the 0.15mg pens left, the UK Department of Health and Social Care said in guidance to healthcare professionals.

More of these pens are due in October but this is not expected to meet normal demand, the department said.

'Tip of the iceberg'

On Friday, Gerard Greene, chief executive of Community Pharmacy NI, said Northern Ireland pharmacies were dealing with supply problems every day.

"The issue with EpiPens is only the tip of the iceberg, because this extends to many, many commonly prescribed drugs and there are real concerns within the pharmacy sector that this is a situation that could develop further and deteriorate," said Mr Greene.

In a statement, the Department of Health said it was aware of the issue.