Image copyright PA Image caption The fire started near the top of the Bank Buildings are quickly spread through the floors

Belfast City Council is footing the bill to provide private security at a cordon erected around Primark's fire-hit Bank Buildings - at a potential cost of more than £100,000.

A fire burned for three days last month at the retailer's flagship shop.

A safety cordon was put in place around what was left of the building, which is to remain in place until December.

Security staff, provided by Belfast company Eventsec, work 12-hour shifts at six locations.

Belfast city council council says it intends to recover the security costs from Primark.

Belfast Lord Mayor Deirdre Hargey said the council was managing the cordon as it had responsibility for public safety.

Security costs broken down

If staff are on the national living wage - £7.83 an hour - it would cost £1,100 per day to ensure each part of the cordon is covered

That works out at £33,000 per month - which could see the council's bill hit more than £100,000

Asked if she was hopeful the council would recover the money from Primark, she said: "We are engaging with Primark and working around that.

"We know they've given half a million pounds in a support package and we'll be continuing to work in partnership with them in the time ahead."

It is understood the £500,000 donation made by Primark will not be used to cover the cost of providing security.

Primark was asked by BBC News NI if it will reimburse Belfast City Council for the security costs.

The company declined to comment. Primark has identified two locations to potentially start trading in Belfast.

The company is in commercial discussions with Fountain House in Belfast and Commonwealth House on Castle Street.